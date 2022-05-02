Group gears up for volunteer service workdays

A network of volunteers from local churches and civic organizations, as well as individual citizens is gearing up for their second year of service workdays.

Made up of members of more than a dozen churches and organizations, and the general public, Caring For Our Community (CFOC) members volunteer their time to clean up, repair and beautify areas of the Marion community.

The service workdays will be held May 14 and 15. Tasks vary from simple home repairs for those unable do them themselves to painting curbs and planting greenery in public areas to generally beautifying community playgrounds, local nonprofits and other local organizations.

Last year, more than 125 volunteers invested more than 1,000 hours to improving the community and helping neighbors, according to the CFOC’s website. The group’s work included some painting at the Marion branch of the Smyth County Public Library, Marion Senior High School and Lincoln Theater, landscaping at the Francis Marion Manor and home repairs for individual citizens.

Leading the effort are Allen and Brenda Kelly, who brought the CFOC concept to Marion from Katy, Texas, where they lived until their retirement a few years ago. Once a year at their church in Katy, congregates dedicated a day to go out and serve the community. When the Kellys retired to Marion, they wanted to see those same efforts in their new community.

“It just feels good to go out and serve,” Allen Kelly said last year as the group launched their efforts.

While the couple spent much of their lives in Texas, their roots are in the Appalachians—Allen a Lee County native and Brenda originally from Maynard, Tennessee.

“We’ve really been blessed in so many ways with our work and our career successes that we just wanted to come back to the hills, to our roots, and help people,” Brenda Kelly said.

That help provided by the local group has garnered admiration from town leaders.

“We’re very appreciative of what they’ve done to help clean up the town and beautify the town,” said Mayor David Helms, who noted that the volunteer work is a money saver to the town.

“It’s the volunteerism that we highly encourage and they’ve taken the lead in it,” he said. “It’s just a good group.”

To help fund projects in public spaces within the town, council members will vote at its next meeting on providing an up to $5,000 matching grant.

This year, the group plans to provide service to the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society, the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, the Hadassah House, community playgrounds and more. They’re currently seeking both volunteers and service suggestions.

“We’re trying to grow this to where the community each year works together to make minor improvements so that over a few years that makes a significant difference,” Allen Kelly said.

He encouraged anyone with suggestions to reach out to him or the Royal Oak Presbyterian Church. For those who know an individual who might need help, organizers ask that you check with that person before suggesting them.

In addition to the May service workdays, the group will also hold a meal for first responders who serve the Marion area at the Marion Life Saving Crew building on Tuesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Local government officials are also welcomed.

Those who wish to volunteer or suggest a service project may do so by visiting the CFOC’s website at www.caringforourcommunity.org or by contacting Allen Kelly, who chairs the group’s board of directors, at 1-281-413-9473.