Local hospitalizations near pandemic high

Total cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County have nearly doubled in less than five months, surpassing 2,000 cases last week after hitting its first thousand in August 2021.

Hospitalizations increased by 27 during that time and an additional 11 county residents died.

A new record was set Jan. 16 for the highest number of cases reported in a single day in Floyd County since the pandemic began with 31. Twenty-seven cases were reported Jan. 8 and Jan. 14.

During the first week of instruction since the start of the spring 2022 semester, as of Jan. 17, a total 14 individuals regularly on Floyd County Public Schools property have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 213 COVID cases have been recorded by FCPS since August 2021, when the school district launched its public dashboard with the return of the five-day, in-person school week.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 84 on Jan. 10 to expand hospital capacity and staffing across the state for 30 days.

A release from his office notes the order “allows providers with an active out-of-state license to practice in Virginia; authorizes experienced Physician Assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement; increases provider-to-patient ratios; and provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients.”

The Virginia Health and Hospital Association reported Jan. 13 there were 132 adult ICU beds available across the state and 1,433 adult non-ICU beds. There were 363 child ICU beds available, and a total of 1,563 child beds open.

A total of 499 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Near Southwest Region, according to the weekly report by Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities released Jan. 14. Five patients were hospitalized awaiting results and 117 were in the ICU.

The record number of hospitalizations in the Near Southwest Region reported by The Floyd Press is 432 at the end of January 2021.

Health officials and public health agencies, including the New River Health District, state the best way to avoid COVID-related hospitalization and death is to receive one of the three “thoroughly tested” vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioTech, and Johnson & Johnson.

An independent nonprofit established at the beginning of the pandemic to track infection rates and other data, CovidActNow reported 55.2% of county residents had received at least one vaccine as of Jan. 17.

About half of Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated (49.7%), which means they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the J&J vaccine.

Anybody who is at least 5 years old is eligible to be vaccinated. Booster doses are recommended for some age groups.

A vaccine clinic schedule from the NRHD and the Floyd County Health Department is available at www.nrvroadtowellness.com, and community members should call the PharmHouse Pharmacy at (540) 745-3333 to learn about its offerings in Floyd.