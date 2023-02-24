Both varsity basketball Buffaloes squads have had successful starts to playoff season, securing wins with at least a 20-point lead.

The Lady Buffs stomped the Patrick County Cougars on Monday, Feb. 20, with a score of 68-39 during their regional quarterfinals.

All Lady Buffs scored during the game, including Kiley Hylton with 27, Destiny Harman with 11, Kenzie Thompson with eight, Leah Hamlin with six, Karley Bond with four, Sabrie Blevins with four, Zoey Snavely with three, Karleigh Wade with two, and Carly Thompson with two.

The girls’ next game is against Alleghany on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Buffs closed out their regular season on Feb. 9 with 80-58 against Alleghany. They followed the crowd-pleasing performance up with another one for the regional tournament on Feb. 21 with an 81-61 final.

Senior Kaiden Swortzel led scoring with 15 points and eight rebounds, followed by Gavin Herrington with 12 points, and AJ Cantrell and Micah Underwood with 11.

Floyd’s Buffaloes advance to the semifinals with the win. Their next game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Radford University.