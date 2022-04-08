Softball Lady Buffs take first win of season

The Lady Buffaloes stomped Patrick Henry High School’s Patriots 14-1 in a game that was moved from Floyd to Roanoke last-minute on Friday, April 1.

After starting the spring varsity softball season with five uncharacteristic losses, the April 1 win helped offset some losses to Pulaski, Patrick and Bassett in March. The Ladies were set to face Patrick County again Wednesday, April 6 at home.

The varsity baseball Buffaloes tied Patrick Henry on April 1, and won 13-1 against Martinsville on Monday (April 4). The Buffs’ record stands at 4-2-1 going into the April 6 game at home against Patrick County.

The Lady Buffaloes tennis squad had a 4-2 record after losing to Christiansburg on April 4 at home. The team’s next matches are against Martinsville, a team they shut out 9-0 at home in March.

The boys tennis Buffaloes have a 3-1 winning record before a scheduled Tuesday, April 5, game this week against Martinsville.

In the tennis loss to Christiansburg on April 4, the Lady Buffaloes doubles team of Karleigh Cariso and Ava Howard took an 8-6 win. Singles play included wins by Emma Currie (8-1) and Madie Slusher (8-2).

Other player scores:

Singles:

Madi Ramey: 3-8 Loss

Sabrina Spangler :0-8 Loss

Emma Schroeder :1-8 Loss

Autumn Vaughan :1-8 Loss

Doubles:

Madi Ramey /S Spangler: 6-8 Loss

E Schroeder/E. Currie: 3-8 Loss

In upcoming home games, Lady Buffaloes soccer hosts James River Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m., while the tennis Ladies make their first serve against the same school at 4:30 p.m.

Varsity softball and baseball pitches fly at 5 p.m.

Buffalo track teams are expected to compete at home on Friday, April 24.

Schedules are subject to change as weather forces changes, postponements and cancellations.