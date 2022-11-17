Small Town Joy Grand Marshals announced

Merlin and Livie Thompson, 96 and 91 years old, respectively, embody the theme of the 2022 Floyd Christmas Parade having shared plenty of “small town joy” through the years with their helping hands.

The couple is sharing the Grand Marshal title for Small Town Joy parade scheduled for Nov. 27.

Both Merlin and Livie were born and grew up in Floyd County, where they raised three children: Janice (Michael) Shortt, Joyce (Ronnie Midkiff) and Sherrell (Sheila) Thompson.

They have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of which live in Floyd County as generations did before them.

Merlin was one of nine siblings, all born within 11 years. He grew up with three sisters and five brothers.

Livie’s family was smaller, with three girls and one boy.

They both recall the days of walking to school a few miles and carrying their lunch, most often it was a biscuit and apple butter.

Livie attended Double Springs, the well-known one room school, and graduated from Check’s school. Merlin walked to Payne’s School and then to Floyd’s school.

A one-room school meant all grades were in one room with one teacher. In those days, the schools were heated with coal or wood. The boys were assigned times to help carry in the coal or wood and to bring in water from the spring.

The restroom was an outhouse. Recess was a favorite time for children to just play games — very few schools had a swing and no mention of a playground.

Most of the cooking in those days was done in metal pans or iron skillets —no dishwashers. Most everyone had a coffee grinder to grind their beans and usually an icebox instead of a refrigerator.

They hand-milked a cow or two and churned the milk to have butter, patting it out to make a pound with the butter printer. Some milk was made into buttermilk to cook with or to be eaten as cornbread ‘n milk.

Cornbread or biscuits were baked every day. People would carry milk or butter to a nearby country store and trade it in for groceries.

Merlin was about the age of 23 and Livie, 19, when electricity became available to homes in 1949.

They really lived in the days of the Little House on the Prairie TV show. The children helped with the chores and all the cooking was done on a wood cook stove, water was carried from the spring in large metal buckets and oil lamps were used for lights.

Clothes were hand-washed on a washboard or in a wringer washing machine, then hung to dry on an outside clothes line. Most families had a certain day that was wash day and many families preferred Mondays.

At a young age, both Merlin and Livie helped with their family gardens and farms. They recall raising turkeys and taking them to the Market in Roanoke to sell before it was a nice, paved roadway.

Livie’s dad would take her with him to the market and, by being a little girl, she could get first in the line for their space to sell turkeys, she said.

Livie and her sisters would take turns picking beans and trading off housework.

Merlin plowed the garden, cut hay and did farm work back in the day when a horse was used instead of a tractor.

At a young age, he helped walk several cattle through Pilot to be put in a rented pasture field until they were sold at the stock market. This was with his dad, “three, four or five” other fellows, and it took at least a full day of walking.

Merlin’s brothers left the farm for public jobs while he stayed and worked his dad’s farm until it was sold.

Merlin worked hauling apples at the Orchard at top of Bent Mountain with German POWs when he was about 19 years old. The Germans picked the apples, Merlin hauled them to the storage buildings and others sorted the apples.

Due to damage to Merlin’s hands caused by a hay fork and belt, be wasn’t drafted into the U.S. Army until he was about 26.

After about a year, Merlin was offered the opportunity to be discharged if he signed up for six years of Reserve service. He took the offer, and about nine months later, the Korean War started.

Merlin was called back into active duty and stationed in England during his deployment.

Merlin and Livie were married Nov. 20, 1954.

For many years they planted a garden and would share the produce with friends and family that didn’t have fresh vegetables.

Livie canned the vegetables from the garden and later those vegetables would make meals for church dinners, sick friends and funeral meals. She worked for many years in the Floyd County High School lunchroom, so she knew a lot about food preparation.

She retired at age 62; however, she occasionally substituted in the lunchrooms and worked in every school except Indian Valley until the age of 77. This was when all the food that was served was made not just poured out of a can — it took two days to make pizza, Livie said.

Livie was known her bread making, providing 1,000 rolls or more for big PTA dinners, Madrigal dinners and Citizens Telephone Cooperative meetings. Also, she would often take friends to doctor’s appointments.

Merlin worked at a nearby farm, sharing his knowledge of gardening with his new neighbor, who wasn’t aware of the cold temperatures in the spring. Merlin said that it was too early to set out tomato plants, but his neighbor had come from a warmer area and thought it was time to plant.

After his tomato plants froze, he said he wasn’t planting anymore until he saw Merlin plant his garden.

As most people learned, Merlin’s words were worth listening to.

A Virginia Tech professor purchased a 400-500 acre farm nearby and soon learned that Merlin was the go to person on learning how to farm.

Merlin was often called to plow someone’s garden, to cut their hay, help with a cow or any country project that needed help.

When it snowed back in the 60s, it really snowed and people were often getting their vehicle stuck. They would call or knock on the Thompson’s door to see if Merlin could pull their vehicle out.

The Thompson’s have even opened their home to their neighbors — several times — including during snowstorms and family emergencies. If there weren’t enough beds, some overnighters would sleep on the floor.

When a dear friend of the Thompsons’, McCray Shortt, passed away suddenly, Merlin stepped in to help with the cattle, hay and whatever was needed.

Merlin has driven his tractor in the Tractor Fun Run fundraiser for several years. His neighbor was delighted for Merlin to pull a wagon with him on his John Deere lawnmower, pretending he was also driving the entire route.

Merlin found it a joy to give his neighbor a way to be involved in the ride, his neighbor was delighted and the crowd along the way found joy in seeing their combination.

He has also participated in a number of Floyd Veterans Day Parades.

This past summer, at age 96 Merlin still enjoyed helping his daughter in the garden. If you want to know how to do real work, just follow this man around one day.

On a recent sunny, fall day, Nov. 4, he was out doing a little raking of leaves in the yard. He likes to ride around and talk with friends, and there are many that know him.

Livie has enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, always having lunch ready to be eaten at noon, visits from the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others that stop by to say hello.