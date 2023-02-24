The Christmas For Children organization recently announced the results of their 2022 Angel Tree program.

“We were able to help 62 families with 156 children in Floyd County,” said group President Lori Saltus.

Gifts from Floyd County residents were generous with the majority of Angels being selected from area trees displayed at Gussied Up Salon, Jessie-Peterman Library, Slaughter’s Supermarket, Red Rooster, Atlantic Union Bank and many local churches.

Those gifts, as well as monetary donations and volunteers who gave numerous hours throughout the process, are greatly appreciated by the nonprofit and volunteers.

In addition, the Floyd Quilters Guild and Floyd Baptist Church supplied 16 small quilts, 12 large quilts, and 27 pillowcases to add to gifts for our children and families.

Crocheted/knitted caps and scarves were donated by members of the community.

Families were also given Christmas for Children gift certificates for a one-time purchase of groceries at Slaughter’s Supermarket.

Special thanks are given to Doug Thompson and members of the Floyd Moose Lodge for once again allowing CFC to use the upstairs of their building for the application, interview and gift distribution process.

Application to participate in the 2023 CFC will open in October.

Learn more about the group, eligible beneficiaries and its volunteer opportunities online at https://christmasforchildrenfloyd.com/.