Black and white treasures in ‘Kindly Mirrors’

Two dogs lounging in a rocking chair — perhaps you saw this arresting photograph in The Floyd Press last week.

It’s one of 30 hanging in an exhibit at the Old Church Gallery, located behind Finders Keepers (219 E. Main St.) and near Hotel Floyd.

The photos were taken around 1912-17 by Richard Miles “Dick” Shank and his wife Gertrue Vest Shank.

A figurative lineage for the pictures would start with the inventor of the Brownie camera; continue to the brother, who gave one of these fancy boxes to Gertrue; then to those who guarded the negatives for more than a hundred years; to those who enabled their transfer to public use; those who scanned and then cleaned the negatives of specks and scratches (like archaeologists working for long hours with tiny brushes) and made other steps toward restoration via Photoshop.

Numerous others helped to identify the places and people.

Like most photos and paintings, these images ignore anything outside the favored rectangle. Moreover, as black and white stills, they exclude sound, motion and color.

So what’s left? Treasures.

How do the photographs evoke vivid liveliness? By emphasizing shapes, shades and textures. The dogs’ spotted fur, black noses and ears, contrast with the varied weaves of the wicker.

A flock of sheep mill around a farmer, their shapes modeled from gray to white; the man’s white shirt contrasting with black suspenders and hat.

A woman stands at the kitchen table. Her plain smock — whitish, ankle-length, front-pleated — contrasts with the low table that stretches to the right from about her knees. Covered with patterned oilcloth, it is supported by black legs.

The woman tilts a white pot as if posing for a genre painting — a version of Young Woman with a Water Pitcher, by Johannes Vermeer (c. 1662).

Visitors to the exhibit will receive five sheets of information that include details about each photograph. Some Floydians will especially appreciate the local genealogy and geography.

Anybody will be struck by the importance of animals, the customs of “dinner on the ground” and baptism in the river, and the range in age from baby to oldster. Although the variety of clothing is fascinating, the uniformity of physique might seem troubling, in contrast to the present day, for nobody is overweight — except for the sow that one child is sitting upon.

The exhibit will continue during December:

Friday, Dec. 16, from 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 1-4 p.m.

It will return after the Old Church Gallery takes a winter break.

Randall A. Wells is a retired educator and the author/editor of the e-book Floydiana. Learn more at www.randallwells.com.