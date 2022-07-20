Lions Club carnival returns to Saltville

The Ferris wheel, thrill rides, cotton candy, the lights and sounds are just a few of the images that come to mind when the news comes that the carnival is here. With the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club carnival, attendees can enjoy all those delights and also know they are helping their neighbors and people around the world.

For more than 60 years, the club has hosted a carnival in downtown Saltville on the Lions’ carnival grounds. The festivities serve as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Those funds go to support a long list of community needs.

According to Mamie Maule, the club’s secretary, carnival proceeds are used to provide vision and hearing care for individuals who meet set criteria. That care can include glasses and hearing aids.

As well, every year, the club provides scholarships to two Northwood High School graduates who are going to the college.

Maule noted that the club also helps support community functions like Saltville’s Labor Day celebration.

As well, she said, the Lions Club also helps with special needs that come up in the community’s schools, such as paying the costs for children who can’t afford to go on class trips and supporting athletic teams or the band when financial help is needed for travel or similar costs.

The club has also helped buy Little League uniforms and send foster children to summer camp.

It supports the Bread of Life Food Pantry and Grace Café in their efforts to combat hunger.

The club contributes to the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Hope To Walk, a Blacksburg-based organization that makes low-cost prosthetic legs so that all amputees can walk and helps people around the world.

Maule also explained that money that the club directs to Lions Club International is often returned when a natural disaster occurs.

When the tornado struck Glade Spring and Chilhowie in 2011, Maule was serving as the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club’s president. They were able to use Lions support to get items for people in need. Often, she said, the need was someone to listen.

The club’s commitment to service, Maule said, even led to the end of their annual Christmas dinner. Now, she said, the club directs the money that would have been spent on dinner to Santa’s Elves, which helps provide gifts to children who would otherwise go without.

This year, that commitment will require about 40 volunteers to help with the carnival, which runs from today, July 20, through Saturday, July 23.

This year, Maule said, the club has made a change to help get people on the rides as quickly as possible. The ticket booths will open at 5:30, 30 minutes before the rides start up.

As in the past, Cole Amusement Rides will offer nightly unlimited ride specials.

Bingo will be played nightly as well.

Cole will also operate some concession stands with specialty items, but the hamburgers, hot dogs and fries will be provided by Saltville’s Dog House Grill.

The park will close at 10 p.m. each night.

The Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club was chartered in 1950.