Copper Hill family in search of new home after fire

A family in Copper Hill lost everything and their home last week, after an electrical fire started around 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Stations No. 1 and 3 responded to the scene, near Bent Mountain, within about 12 minutes, and a total of 20 firefighters fought the blaze for about two hours, Station 3 Fire Chief Mark Link said this week.

Link confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Matriarch Carrie Johnson said if it wasn’t for her 10-year-old son, Morgan, she likely wouldn’t have had time to get out of the house before it was completely engulfed.

“I was asleep. My oldest even had to run past a bedroom that had flames coming out of it to get to his brother and I,” she explained. “We were completely devastated.”

She remembered the immediate support she received in a Facebook post on Feb. 21, on a page she made in wake of the tragedy due to the number of community members interested in helping the family recover.

Some friends have put a roof over her family’s heads, she said, others have provided transportation, some have kept the family dogs and “a few held me while I was dying inside, watching my home of 10 years burn to the ground without being able to even salvage a single picture of my mother or one wedding photo.”

Johnson said “one of Floyd’s finest firefighters walked in the house and got my mom’s ashes out of the dresser. I can’t thank that man enough.”

Johnson said the single show of “ugliness” the family has experienced since the tragedy came from their landlord, who was clearing “rubble” with a backhoe the day after the fire, when the family arrived to collect items that may have survived.

The “rubble” being cleared included Johnson’s grandmother’s jewelry box “that was only smoke damaged” and her mother’s cedar chest “that was just damaged on the sides and top,” she said.

Johnson stated she spoke with the landlord earlier that day and made it clear there were still sentimental items the family was going to try to recover.

“(Even) when I told them how wrong it was, they acted like they weren't doing anything bad,” Johnson recalled.

The Floyd community has donated clothes, personal hygiene items, toys “so my children can be distracted from this for a while,” and more, since the Feb. 16 fire.

“My best friend and her husband have been letting us crash with them this past week, and they’ve made us feel right at home,” Johnson said. “We may have gone through hell, but we’ve had so many angels on earth lifting us up in prayer.”

She continued, “We have been very blessed to have so many wonderful people step in and help us out during one of the hardest times in our life, and we could not be more thankful to each and every one of them.”

The family is currently searching for a long-term home for four people, and ideally two well-behaved dogs.

“Just a warm place to sleep, bathe, do homework, have dinner together,” Johnson said, noting she is also hopeful to find a landlord willing to accept deferred payment for the first month, in order to find a new home sooner. She has started looking into a temporary foster for at least one of her dogs, just until the family can get reestablished.

Johnson said the request for deferring payment is “a lot to ask,” but noted it “could take more than a month to get our own place because of our financial situation.”

She admitted the family still has “a very long, hard road ahead,” and listed two support systems that calm her nerves about the future:

“I have faith in the Lord and the amazing people in our community that we will be okay, and we will be held up in prayer at all times,” Johnson said. “I truly can not express how much I appreciate everything that everyone has done for us.”