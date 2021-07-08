Four in custody in connection to firebombing at Marion apartment

Four men are now behind bars after Molotov cocktails were lodged at a Marion apartment in mid-June, Marion detectives say.

The last two of the suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Marion police and fire units were called to Severt Hills Apartments on June 18 to a report that the outside of one of the buildings had been set on fire. Marion Police Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas said a resident was able to snuff out the flames before units arrived and no one was injured.

At the scene, Thomas said, Det. Bryan Sexton discovered evidence of multiple fire bombs. Interviews and surveillance footage led the investigators to four suspects: 28-year-old Calab Andrew Greer, 38-year-old Rainey Glosson Cox Jr., 37-year-old Kenneth Harlan Greer and 28-year-old Richard Curtis Lewis, all of Marion.

According to court records, the devices were made out of bottles of gasoline and targeted the apartment of a woman with whom Cox had a relationship and who is pregnant with his child.