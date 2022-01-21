Covid cases on the rise in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. – Covid is on the rise in Tazewell County.

The health department’s dashboard showed the county’s seven day average of new cases stood at 76 for the week ending Jan. 21. The seven day average as of Jan. 14 was 37 with 52 new cases reported that day.

The new case average took a big leap after three consecutive days of cases topping the 100 mark. The county picked up 120 new cases Jan. 19, 140 Jan. 20 and 131 Jan. 21.

Since the state began tracking the numbers the county has recorded 7,938 cases and seen 244 people hospitalized and 126 deaths. That is 2,501 more cases than the next highest in the Cumberland Plateau District and 36 more deaths than the next highest county.

Russell County has seen 5,437 cases since the virus started and had 80 deaths and 180 people hospitalized. Buchanan County reported 3,769 cases but had 181 people hospitalized and 90 deaths.

Dickenson County reported 2,635 cases with 68 people spending time in the hospitalization and 40 deaths. Tazewell County’s population is more than 10,000 abovve that of the next largest county in the Cumberland Plateau.

The increase in cases comes as an executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin goes into effect making wearing masks in schools optional for students. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said the masks will have to be worn on buses and employees will have to continue wearing masks.

The Tazewell County Courthouse closed at two pm Jan. 21 for a deep cleaning after having a positive case reported.