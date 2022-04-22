School Board approves overnight trips

Four students were suspended from Floyd County Public Schools for the remainder of the school year on April 11, during the monthly School Board meeting.

Their cases will be re-assessed by the FCPS School Board at the August meeting, Vice Chair Laura LeRoy said last week.

The suspensions were unanimously approved after a closed session was held to discuss individual students and disciplinary action. The students involved were identified by case numbers.

Director of Special Education and Student Services Melissa McDaniel presented the FY 22-23 Special Education Grants budget at the March meeting for board members to review and approve last week.

Projected funding from both local and state resources increased in the proposed FY 22-23 budget, from about $1.9 million to $2.7 million.

Federal funding to serve non-students with special needs fell from about $14,500 in FY 21-22 to $2,800 for 22-23.

McDaniel said March 14 that total is calculated based on the number of identified “students outside of our school system that require services.”

She said a count is conducted every Dec. 1 and “that amount varies from year to year.”

The federal funding budget was unanimously approved April 11.

Totals can’t be officially finalized until progress is made on the state’s FY22-23 budget in the General Assembly, a statewide obstacle for localities in the budget process, Superintendent John Wheeler said at the School Board meeting April 11.

Several FCPS policy updates were approved at the April 11 meeting, and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jessica Cromer took questions from the Board.

She said the majority of updates revolved around language, and the updates had already been reviewed by the Virginia School Board Association.

The Board unanimously approved salary revisions for summer school staff, which Wheeler said is a part of keeping wages in Floyd “competitive.”

Other votes on April 11 unanimously approved overnight field trips for the high school’s Future Business Leaders of America and the All-State Choir, and approved the 2022-2023 School Year calendar.

Find other details about school happenings, and School Board meetings at www.floyd.k12.va.us.