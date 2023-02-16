See The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the June Bug Center this weekend for a musical flashback to your middle school years.

The New River Theatre Guild show is rated PG-13 and focuses on six eccentric students from the Putnam Valley Middle School. Run time is one hour and 45 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

Auditions for the production were held in November, with rehearsals starting two to three times a week in December.

Director Valerie Moran said the cast “has been amazing” and often want to stay late for rehearsal.

“Their chemistry, witty comments and comedic timing have shown what a great time they have together,” Moran said. “Rehearsals feel more like going to an improv night at a comedy club than ‘working’ on a show.”

Cast members portraying the students include Emily Dietzenbach (Marcy Park), Matthew Ridley (Chip Tolentino), Justin Linville (William Barfee), Hannah Hill (Leaf Coneybear), Audra Jeppson (Olive Ostrovsky) and Emily Gruver (Logainne ‘Schwartzy’).

Cast members running the Bee include Charisse Skinner (Rona Lisa Peretti, a former Bee champion), McKinley Rorrer (Vice Principal Douglas Panch, returning from a five-year hiatus due to an “incident”) and Brittany Sparks (Mitch Mahoney, the school guidance counselor, who distributes juice boxes to losers).

Some of the main cast members also take on secondary roles, such as parents and religious leaders.

Production and crew members for the show include Matthew Ridley as choreographer, Audra Jeppson (who also plays Olive) as music director, Jay Durner as vocal music coach, Ocean Church as stage manager, Jovie Jeppson as sound operator and Alex Woodward as light operator.

Emily Gruver is the dance captain and Justin Linville is the vocal captain.

William Johnson and James Riffe, both from Radford, are the show’s sound and light operators, respectively.

Director Moran said “no two shows will be the same” because of audience volunteers who will be picked to participate in the Bee.

Audience members should expect to laugh plenty at the “different and quirky” characters and, Moran said, have candy thrown their way.

Community members can see The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the June Bug Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19. JBC is located at 251 Parkway Lane S.

Additional shows are scheduled to take place in Radford Feb. 24-26. Remember, the production is rated PG-13.

General admission tickets to the Floyd shows are customer-set. Learn more at www.junebugcenter.com.

Learn more about the New River Theatre Guild online at www.facebook.com/NRVTG.