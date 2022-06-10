Distinguished, local artists featured in new FCA exhibits

New exhibitions at the Floyd Center for the Arts are being celebrated with an Opening Reception tomorrow, June 11, and June 18.

Distinguished Artist Tom Nakashima’s “Selected Works” exhibition in the Hayloft Gallery and a Plein Air Preview Show in the Breezeway will be featured at the first Opening Reception at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Nakashima has shown both nationally and globally for several decades. He has won various awards including the Joan Mitchell Fellowship, the Mayor’s Award for Excellence in an Artistic Discipline of Washington, D.C, and Rutgers Center for Innovative Printmaking.

Nakashima’s printmaking and painting talents are showcased in the Hayloft Gallery until Aug. 4, including several large-scale works and screens.

Plein Air Preview show gives the audience a chance to get familiar with artists who will participate in the Floyd Plein Air Biennial in August.

Plein air offers a unique glimpse of the artists’ environment as they capture a specific moment in time.

Artists juried into the Floyd Plein Air Biennial range from area locals to those hailing from Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Falcon Gallery is hosting a solo multimedia exhibition titled, “Seasons: From Sea to Summit” by Rina Lucas and will celebrate the artist after her concert on June 18.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. in the Center’s Community Hall and tickets are available for purchase. The reception will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Lucas is a largely self-taught painter, vocalist and poet, who works primarily in oils. She is a Floyd County resident and owns Staff and Palette.

“Season” combines Lucas’s talents for an interactive experience that includes her poetry and songs, alongside a main painting for each season.

Along with the season paintings will be a collection of smaller oil paintings, depicting scenes and poignant moments and memories.

Lucas’s work and the Plein Air Preview will be displayed until Aug. 6.

More information about The Floyd Center for the Arts, its upcoming events and classes, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.

FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd. Its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.