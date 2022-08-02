Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Raspberry, a sweet but shy mom cat whose markings border on calico and tortoiseshell with white.

Raspberry and her kittens were taken in after they were found in the town of Floyd. They have been in a foster home getting used to lots of love and attention.

Raspberry is healthy and has started her vaccines. She will be spayed and tested negative for FELV/FIV

Anyone interested in adopting can find the FCHS adoption application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html.

With questions or for more information, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 for a volunteer to return your call.