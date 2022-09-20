Residents call on VDOT to address ‘safety issues’

Residents of Jerry Lane hope to see an improvement in road conditions after presenting a petition last month and speaking with VDOT representatives.

Gerald Vest presented the document to the Board on Aug. 9, urging it and VDOT to address the state of the road, traffic and its overgrown drainage ditch. He said it was signed by 91 residents who regularly use the road.

VDOT District Representative David Clarke appeared before the Board of Sept. 13 and detailed some projects currently underway, including gravel road maintenance and cutting brush.

Most of the plant-mixed asphalt is done for the year, Clarke said, and crews are finishing up a few pothole patches.

The end of the month and beginning of October will mark the start of preparing for the first snow, which, Clarke said, includes assessing trucks, blades, routes and personnel.

Board members asked that Clarke pass their commendations on to the crews and thank them for their work.

Vice Chair Jerry Boothe mentioned extending the 45 mph zone near the Pine Tavern, going toward Roanoke, to past Phlegar Hill Road. He said for some people the sign is like “in NASCAR when they drop the flag.”

“...This is a safety issue…,” Boothe said.

Clarke said it has been a “few years” since VDOT assessed extending the 45 mph speed limit, and he will ask crews to look at it again.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch noted a pothole heading toward Floyd on Christiansburg Pike that is “getting a little dangerous,” particularly for those driving smaller cars.

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox gave Clarke a copy of information presented by Vest at the Aug. 9 meeting and said from his understanding, Vest did get in contact with someone at the district office.

Chairman Joe Turman said roads across the county were “gutted” by recent storms washing gravel off of roads and into culverts.

Vest was the first county resident to make a public comment on Sept. 13.

“... Ninety-one of us on Jerry Lane don’t have anything to be thankful (to VDOT) for….” he said. “We’re being ignored…”

Vest told the Board about conversations he had with VDOT representatives and said Chris Price, from the same district office as Clarke, has assured him he’d look into the pavement situation and conducting a traffic survey.

They also discussed adding school bus signs, Vest said, because a child was almost hit by a car, and two dogs have been killed.

Vest said “... all of these things are safety issues.”

“If I see any improvement, maybe you all won’t see me next month,” Vest said.

Three other comments made Sept. 13 were in regard to the planned FloydFest relocation to Festival Park in Check.

Dan Vest corrected a past statement he made to the Board and said the 700 parking spaces he previously mentioned were just for vendors and staff. He said there’s “well over” 7,000 total parking spaces on the site plan, which he said was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The 210 acres in Check that the site is planned for, Dan Vest said, includes nine wetlands, 11 streams and bog turtles.

Bog turtles are a Tier I species, according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, meaning that they are of critical conservation need.

The species was included in the 2015 Virginia Wildlife Action Plan on a list of Species of Greatest Conservation Need in New River Valley Planning Region.

Two written public comments against FloydFest’s relocation were also read on Sept. 13, citing environmental risks, traffic concerns and public health.

Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, and at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday, at 120 W. Oxford St, the County Administration Building.

Meetings are livestreamed and recorded on YouTube on the “FloydCountyVirginia” Channel.