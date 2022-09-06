Saltville celebrates ties to Apollo missions

As NASA prepares to launch the Artemis rocket to the moon, area residents will soon be able to celebrate the work of a native son for the Apollo 11 and 17 missions.

On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy set a national goal and inspired his country by declaring that he wanted the United States to send a crew to land on the moon and return home.

Apollo 11 was the answer to Kennedy’s challenge.

On July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans ever to land on the moon. A few hours later, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, uttering those enduring words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Among those working behind the scenes to ensure that the spacecraft landed exactly where expected was Saltville native Harold “Cateye” Taylor, a Saltville High School Class of 1957 graduate.

In 1964, Harold joined the U.S. Army Topographic Command after completing a four-year tour in the Navy.

Harold’s younger brother, Jim Taylor, a Class of ‘64 grad, remembered that Harold always “had beautiful handwriting and was a great artist.”

Those skills and talents were put to use for his work. Harold designed maps for government projects.

When the Apollo 11 Mission was announced, Jim said, Harold was tasked with hand drawing the lunar surface, having only satellite images from which to work.

“During this period,” Jim noted, “there were no fancy computer programs that could provide this service. Harold had drawn the lunar landing site and marked it with an ‘X’. When the Apollo Lunar Module, Eagle, landed, it was directly on the spot that Harold had indicated on the map.”

His result was repeated when Harold was once again called upon to help develop another map for the space program. This time he worked on the maps for Apollo 17, the sixth and final piloted lunar landing mission of the Apollo program.

When this spacecraft landed on the lunar surface on Dec. 11, 1972, Jim said, “…again he performed extraordinarily in the space program’s final mission. As in the case of Apollo 11, Harold had marked Tranquility Base with an “X”. To no surprise of anyone, Apollo 17 landed on the mark!”

Jim believes the community should be proud of its roles in space exploration and particularly that of the moon. He reflected, “These accomplishments are just another example of how Saltville played an enormous role in the space program. The Hydrazine rocket fuel made by Olin Mathieson Chemical Corp.'s plant in Saltville was used to power the rocket that took the first humans to the moon in the Apollo 11 mission. That, plus Mr. Taylor’s expertise in map production, our community should be extremely proud of these accomplishments.”

To recognize his work, Harold received autographed photos of the astronauts that were the crew members of Apollo 11. President Richard M. Nixon sent him a letter of commendation for his work on the moon landing maps.

Harold retired from his position with USATC after more than 30 years of service. Jim said he was able to better pursue his hobbies of woodworking, gardening and, his favorite, fishing. His brother remembered, “We always met at my Mom and Dad’s house each April to go trout fishing in Tumbling Creek.”

Harold died in 2017.

Over time, Jim said, his astronaut photos and Presidential letter were lost, but his maps remained.

Harold’s daughter Candy Sendaj, of Manassas, has now loaned the maps to the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville.

“She and I felt that her dad’s involvement in the space program was extraordinary and would have made him so proud,” Jim said.

From excelling as an athlete and student in Saltville and even serving as homecoming king his senior year at Saltville High to serving his country, Jim said, “We are so proud of his accomplishments to his country and to the town of Saltville.”

Janice Orr of the Saltville museum said, “This is a great donation to make to the Museum of Middle Appalachian's Space exhibit. Hopefully, it will draw … people in to see another example of local people making a contribution to national history.”