Auburn High alumna takes helm at FCA

Keela Dooley Marshall is the new executive director of the Floyd Center for the Arts. She has degrees from Radford University and the University of North Texas in Denton.

As a sculptor and metalsmith, Marshall brings an intimate understanding of the creative process to her new position.

Marshall pursued her love of art by enrolling at Radford after graduating from Auburn High School in Riner.

She completed a bachelor’s degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Metalsmithing and Jewelry Design, in 2015.

Marshall was mentored by Master Metalsmith Alison Pack Bova, and was named the Art Department’s Most Outstanding Senior.

For her master’s degree apprenticeships, Marshall studied under world-renowned Master Enamellist Harlan Butt and Master Metalsmith James Thurman at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Her master’s studies at UNT enabled her to embrace her pedagogy, technology and innovation while maintaining her traditional studio practice.

In addition to her personal research, she held the position of interim Lab Manager of the College of Visual Art and Design’s Fab Lab.

Upon completion of her master’s degree in Metalsmithing and Jewelry with a minor in Sculpture, Marshall was the Lab Manager of a printing and digital fabrication business, a program she developed within the Art Department at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.

Marshall’s artwork has been exhibited at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design’s Delmar Loop Gallery in St. Louis, MO, Umbrella Gallery in Dallas, Texas, and many more.

Marshall said she’s delighted to be back in southwest Virginia and looks forward to becoming a part of both the art center and the community.

Her strategic goals focus on bringing new possibilities to FCA that showcase both traditional and technology-related processes in an all-inclusive art-centered environment.

The FCA hosts a variety of regular programs and events that encourage the community to engage their artistic side and meet fellow artists.

Upcoming events and more information can be found online at www.floydartcenter.org.

FCA open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.