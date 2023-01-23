Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Sage, a beautiful black and white mama cat , who will purr for chin scratches.

Now that Sage’s babies have found their forever homes Sage just wants to be cuddled and fed. She is a super chill companion.

Sage is healthy, spayed, vaccinated, and she tested negative to FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in adopting or meeting Sage, or any of the foster animals at FCHS, should complete an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms. With questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message, if prompted.