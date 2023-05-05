Two students from Floyd County were recently recognized as 2023 Outstanding Students by New River Community College.

All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and are eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer.

The students from Floyd County who were honored included Bobbi Jo Burnett, accounting; and Jude Franklin Jungmann, English.

Students were recognized at the recent President’s Awards Ceremony at the college, and they also received a plaque honoring their award.

The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college.