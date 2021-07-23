Smyth school board sends letter to parents regarding transgender policies

“Typically,” Carter said, “nonbinary or transgender students (or their parents) approach administration to address this matter in advance. Not all student needs are the same. Students and families are strongly encouraged to work with school administrators in advance, rather than use a facility without first working with administration regarding their needs. Unisex or single stall facilities will be available to any and all students who wish to use them for whatever reason and without the need to ask for authorization.”

Smyth County Schools’ protocol, Carter said, is for transgender students to use the restroom appropriate to their gender at birth or use an individual restroom if needed. This is usually worked out at the start of the school year between the school and the student and parents.

“The division maintains strong policies aimed at protecting all students against harassment and discrimination, and establishing a strong code of student conduct,” Carter said in his statement. “We always expect all students to respect the privacy and honor the personal space of other students. The division is working very hard to address the concerns of all members of the school community while also complying with the constantly evolving legal landscape implicated by state and federal law.”