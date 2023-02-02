A decades-long resident of Floyd County, Mama Sallie Martin celebrated her 100th birthday last month with a gathering of more than 150 friends and family members.

Mama Sallie was born on Jan. 10, 1923, in Appomattox. Her father had traded his home in Roanoke for a farm there when Sallie’s oldest brother was 18 months old. She has a total of three brothers and three sisters, and she is the middle child.

Mama Sallie married Daddy Carl Martin in 1939 (when she was 16 and he was 18 years old). Their only biological child, Gaynell Larsen was born in 1944, and they also raised two other girls.

“We had a swinging door,” Mama Sallie said. “You never knew who was going to be there.”

Mama Sallie moved to Floyd County 20 years ago, after her husband’s death, to be closer to Gaynell. She lived in her own house, about a mile from her daughter’s home, until just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaynell said Mama Sallie was hospitalized with pneumonia in February 2020. She said medical officials recommended Mama Salle go into a rehab facility to build up her strength, but she decided to bring her home and work with her.

Less than a month later, the pandemic was declared, and medical facilities, including rehabs and assisted living facilities, implemented strict visitation policies.

Now, Mama Sallie enjoys daily rides around the county, delivering meals to community members in need, completing word searches (“books at a time,” Gaynell said) and occasionally napping with the resident black cat, who tries to keep her feet warm.

She has also started embroidering again, having made hundreds of baby smocks and christening dresses for several years. Some have been passed down through generations, complete with a “Mama Sallie” tag.

“My middle name is ‘go’,” Mama Sallie said — she’s always ready for the next adventure.

Mama Sallie’s annual Christmas card reflects her young-at-heart attitude. The 2022 edition pictured the 99-year-old picking up trash near her home.

“100 in two weeks, and I’m still picking up other folks’ trash!” it read.

Another favorite is from when Mama Sallie was 97, and she’s pictured “sliding” down the banister in the house.

Gaynell said 158 people came out to celebrate Mama Sallie’s 100th birthday, at this year’s party on Jan. 7, including church family from Floyd United Methodist Church and neighbors.

Mama Sallie said she’s “lucky” to have so many people care about her, in addition to her five-generation family.

“It was just marvelous,” she said.

More than 100 birthday cards sit in a basket beside Mama Sallie’s chair, and Gaynell said some are still trickling in. Sallie reads them over and over at her leisure.

“Some people don’t get that many in a lifetime,” Sallie said, picking one out.

The secret to Mama Sallie’s long life has been happiness.

“I’ve never not been happy,” she said. “Finding the light has always been easy for me.”

Mama Sallie said there was a time she was a standup comedian, and Gaynell put on a home video of one of her mother’s “Norman” stories.

Sallie said there was a time should could stand up and “just go” for 45 minutes to an hour at a time. She performed at local churches and, once, at a Lions Club in Texas.

“It would just come out,” she said.

Family visits and celebrations for Mama Sallie’s 100th birthday wrapped up by the end of January, and she’s already thinking about her 2023 Christmas card.