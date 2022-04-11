Census report looks dismal for Smyth, but offers glimmer of possibility

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau released 2021 population estimates that looked dismal for Smyth County and most other Southwest Virginia counties. However, one aspect offered a glimmer of possibility.

The federal information focused on the pandemic’s impact on births and deaths. The release noted that more than 73% of U.S. counties experienced more deaths than births, up from 45.5% in 2019.

The Census Bureau said, “In 2021, fewer births, an aging population and increased mortality – intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic—contributed to a rise in natural decrease.”

Smyth County’s numbers looked stark.

The community’s overall population dropped below the 2020 census figure of 29,800 to 29,477.

Coming in at 9.2 per 1,000 people, births were far below the state rate of 13.5.

In terms of death, Smyth far outpaced the state rate. The county lost 23.7 people per 1,000 compared to a state rate of 12.2.

Overall, deaths significantly surpassed births as would be expected given that Smyth’s population is older. More than 22% of the county’s population is 65+, according to the Census Bureau. While across the commonwealth, the percentage of people 65+ is 15.4.

However, there’s a third factor that those who count population consider: migration.

Historically, Smyth County has lost people to out-migration. In 2019, Smyth saw 147 more people move out than in.

Community leaders and educators have long referred to this trend as “brain drain” as the county’s brightest young people move away for college and don’t return.

Earlier this year during a board of supervisors’ discussion, Supervisor Mike Sturgill noted the need to stem this reality. He noted one Chilhowie High class sent 40 of its graduates to college. None returned to work in the county, he said.

However, in 2021, according to the newly released population estimates, the county gained 79 new residents with more people moving in than out.

The migration numbers are calculated using several data sources, including the Internal Revenue Service, Medicare and Social Security.

Smyth wasn’t the only county to experience this unusual change.

Dr. Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said, “The patterns we’ve observed in domestic migration shifted in 2021. Even though over time we’ve seen a higher number of counties with natural decrease and net international migration continuing to decline, in the past year, the contribution of domestic migration counteracted these trends….”

County Administrator Shawn Utt wants Smyth to do all it can to build off this change to help in-migration continue and bolster it.

Thursday, he said, “Looking at the data, having a lower than average percentage of births coupled with a higher than average percentage of deaths, one can easily comprehend why Smyth County lost population on paper. With the above average net influx of new faces (folks moving into the county) is a breath of fresh air we need to build off of immediately. We need to embrace any and all who choose to be a Smyth Countian.”

Utt may be a good ambassador to new or potential Smyth residents as a relatively new one himself. He reflected, “I’m honored to be one of those very folks who chose to move to the county and I haven’t regretted it!”

Utt began work as Smyth County’s administrator in July 2020.

Prior to the release of these numbers, Smyth County was already working to address growth needs.

It’s targeted some of its federal pandemic relief funds to building the economy and bolstering population growth.

The county OK’d awarding $110,000 to join the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership’s I81-I77 Crossroads Talent Recruitment Program.

The program is focused on creating jobs, building the tax base and bettering the standard of living in Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and the city of Galax “by attracting and encouraging national and international businesses to locate and invest in the region; and by assisting existing companies to create or retain jobs.”

In other development moves, the supervisors approved giving $50,000 to Smyth County Tourism for marketing to people who live outside of the county and $300,000 to help local small businesses.

The Smyth Strong initiative, which unites much of the work of Smyth County economic development, the county’s tourism association, and the chamber of commerce, is also working to promote the county to potential new residents by shifting attitudes, marketing the community, and enhancing its growth potential.

In a recent interview, Amanda Livingston, tourism director, said “We want people [residents] to see how special this community is.”