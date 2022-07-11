Campbells announce exit from Maggie Gallery

The owners of The Maggie Gallery recently announced plans to relocate their framing business and step away from running a public art gallery.

The gallery and gift shop has been at the corner of Oxford and north Locust streets since 2018. It was originally opened to expand Ron and Lenny Campbell’s framing business and grew to showcase a collective of artists’ work.

Ron has also hosted a number of art classes through The Maggie.

The Campbells, who have lived in Floyd for about 20 years, said many factors influenced their decision to step away from the business in a Facebook post July 2:

“We want to thank all of our customers who have visited us — not only those who call Southwest Virginia home but across the U.S. and abroad — for making our five-year run so enjoyable.”

Ron said his “failure to convince the town to place wayfinding signs” on south Locust Street for The Maggie and other “outlying businesses” played a role in their decision, as did the current price of fuel and decreased foot traffic.

Moving the “majority” of the business to Check will allow its owners to be closer to home, “enjoying our amazing acreage and being closer to the needs of the farm,” Ron said.

Ron added another change that comes with the transition is no longer showcasing other artists’ work for the public.

He and Lenny are working throughout the month to expand the framing area in the Check studio to accommodate all customers’ needs and Ron’s original works.

The atmosphere of the space the Campbells have created in town, Ron said, is one thing they’ll miss. From rocking chairs to pet treats, “everyone is welcome here,” he said.

“We are ambassadors for the town, spreading the kindness that is Floyd to our visitors,” Ron said. “This we will miss the most for sure.”

The Maggie’s online shop and regular business operations will not be impacted by the transition.

Browse the Maggie’s offerings and framing services online at www.themaggiegalleryonlinestore.com.

The gallery is open at 187 N. Locust St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays. Mondays through Wednesdays can be open by appointment. To learn more or schedule a visit, call (540) 745-8000.