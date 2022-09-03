Volleyball squads have mixed starts; Football starts

Floyd County’s JV Lady Buffs started its season last week with a 2-0 win, while the varsity squad faced a 3-0 loss against Patrick County’s Lady Cougars.

A large crowd turned out to support the Lady Buffs on the Alan Cantrell Court on Aug. 23.

The JV Lady Buffs and the Cougars exchanged the lead several times in the first match, but the Lady Buffs dominated the second to edge out the Cougars 25-22.

They took the third, 25-15.

The varsity Lady Buffs closed a deficit in the first match but fell 25-19, then fought hard in the second to trail by just one, 23-22.

The Cougars scored and took the match 25-22, and the next, 25-13.

The Lady Buffs JV and Varsity volleyballers faced Pulaski at home on Aug. 31.

In football, the Buffaloes were on the road to face the Christiansburg Blue Demons and lost 34-0.

The Buffs host Patrick County this Friday in a game that starts at 7 p.m. on Coach Beale Field.