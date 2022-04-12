Investigation into loss of fish in Marion pond will save water and taxpayer dollars

After trout died twice, the property owners knew something was off about the water filling their pond. They were right, but the discovery that resulted from the ensuing investigation will save water and taxpayer dollars.

The land owners had long believed that the water coming up on their land behind Spruce Street came from a wet weather spring. Eventually, they decided to put the water to use and built a trout pond. After they stocked the pond, the fish died.

Not to be deterred, they restocked the pond. The trout once again died.

This time, the property owners notified officials.

According to Marion Town Manager Bill Rush, town staff tested the water. It came back positive for chlorine.

While humans and their pets can safely drink chlorinated water, at high concentrations chlorine is toxic to fish and even at lower amounts it damages their gills. Most water systems add chlorine or chloramine to water to kill bacteria.

With the presence of chlorine, town staff knew the water wasn’t coming from a spring but an old town line.

Rush said they dug and traced it back and found an abandoned line that no one knew existed. The water was flowing at about 60 gallons per minutes, or, he estimated, at about 2 million gallons a month. Town crews blocked the line.

The discovery is another success in Marion’s efforts to improve its water accountability and find leaks that are plaguing the old system. The work has been ongoing for years and Rush told the Marion Town Council Monday evening that the water department will resume its leak study later this month.

The aging water and sewer systems are also being addressed through Marion’s ongoing Comprehensive Infrastructure Replacement Program (CIRP), which was launched in 2016.

It was noted then that, in some cases, the town system’s pipes dated back to the 1940s and were beginning to crumble.

"We have a lot of old lines in the ground," said Rush in 2016, "and we've been lucky. Now is the time for us to do the work necessary for Marion's future…."

Early this week, Rush reported that CIRP’s Phase V for water is 90% complete with materials purchased for Phase VI. Materials procurement is under way for Phases VII and VIII for water. On the sewer side, bids for Phase VI are being updated and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has approved Phase VII.