Monthly gallery walks launch in Floyd

Eleven Floyd galleries are set to participate in the inaugural Floyd Gallery Walk on June 19. Gallery Walk events will be held on the third Sunday of each month until October.

Participants are encouraged to tour through the featured galleries and take in all the beautiful and unique art that they represent.

Events will last from noon until 4 p.m. on June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct.16.

Brochures and passports will be available at all sites and will include information and images so people can plan out where to stop. Once passports include at least five galleries, participants can drop it off at the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd) to be entered into a raffle.

The participants for the June 19 event are: A New Leaf Gallery, Bell Gallery, Blind Cat Studio, Earth Dance Jewelry & Gems, The Floyd Center for the Arts, Jeanie O’Neill Gallery, Little River Studio and Gallery, The Maggie Gallery, New Mountain Mercantile, Phoenix Hardwoods, and Troika Crafts.

A food truck will be present at FCA during each event.

Information about Gallery Walk can be found on participating sites’ websites. Any questions may be forwarded to programming@floydartcenter.org.

For more information about FCA or Gallery Walk, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. Regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.