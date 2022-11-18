Arizona man sentenced in conspiracy that trafficked meth into Southwest Virginia

An Arizona man who prosecutors say was part of a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

According to a joint announcement from U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, 28-year-old Pedro Loza III, of Bullhead City, Arizona, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute and distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Five individuals have been charged in connection to the drug trafficking conspiracy, four of whom have been convicted. Another defendant in the case, Paul Warren Rucker, was sentenced in July to serve 10 years in prison. Co-defendants Amber Lynn Tackett and Benjamin Alivis have entered guilty pleas in connection to the conspiracy and are scheduled for sentencing in April. The lead defendant in the case, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, is scheduled for trial in March.

According to a federal indictment, the trafficking scheme took place between August 2016 and September 2020. The case arose, according to the release, from a series of indictments stemming from an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy operating primarily in the Smyth County area.

In total, 26 defendants have been charged in connection with the investigation, which was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol, Virginia office with assistance from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Other agencies also provided assistance throughout the investigation including the Drug Enforcement Administration in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Birmingham, Alabama, as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Abingdon Police Department, the Rockingham County RUSH Drug Task Force, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisonburg Police Department, the Bessemer, Alabama Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Unit, and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Senior Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case for the United States.