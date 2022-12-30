 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FCSO filled with Christmas cheer

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office supported 22 local children through “Growing for Gifts” and Angel Trees at Floyd schools.

FCSO also held its annual Shop with a Cop on Dec. 21 at Walmart.

Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig said 10 kids participated this year.

On Christmas Day, Chuck and Laura Cain donated a meal to those working at FCSO for the holiday.

“Thank you to Chuck and Laura Cain for the most incredible Christmas meal for our department. Even with their heat not working they still put this together. We really appreciate your generosity and support,” FCSO said in a statement on Facebook.

