Lily and family showered in love

At least $12,000 has been raised for Topeca preschooler Lilianna “Lily” Carter, who finished up six weeks of radiation treatment last week.

Lily’s medulloblastoma brain tumor was discovered and removed in February and March, and Crystal Pratt, Lily’s grandmother, said this week the five-year-old is excited to spend some time at home ahead of chemotherapy treatments.

Lily is excited to see her family and dog, Jack, Pratt said, and she’s excited for a break from doctors appointments.

“She is determined to get back to playing and keeping up with her siblings,” Pratt said.

Lily’s father, Nathan, is with her and Pratt in Memphis, Tenn., while her younger sister, Luna, and grandfather, Dean, stay in Floyd and visit when they can.

Special adventures in Tennessee have given the trio “something ‘normal’ to do,” Pratt said, and the outings lift Lily’s spirits.

A quest to satiate an apple craving landed Lily in Arkansas in late-April, and she explored the Memphis Zoo at the beginning of May.

These outings keep Lily occupied, Pratt said, “instead of just staying in her room with too much time to think.”

All For Jesus Ministries hosted a Love for Lily fundraiser on April 30, and Luna sang alongside Tara Hollandsworth.

Pastor Greg Poff said the event, which included a baked goods auction, raised more than $6,000 for Lily.

The Samefight Golf Tournament teed off on May 7 for the 15th annual event by the Medical Charities of Floyd.

The event originated as a way to raise funds for families whose children were diagnosed with cancer in the mid-2000s, and it has benefitted local families facing various obstacles for a decade and a half.

Will Griffin, Town of Floyd mayor, said more than $7,500 was raised this year.

Pratt said the outpouring of support has “been wonderful. We are truly blessed,” she said.

A Facebook page named “Love for Lily” keeps the community updated on the girl’s adventures and progress.