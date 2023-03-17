Last Friday, the Floyd community celebrated the 50th anniversary of the public library in Floyd.

During the March 10 Open House community members could tour the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library and its Genealogy Room, which had historical library items on display for patrons to view.

Guest speakers at the event included Barbra Spangler of the Floyd County Women’s Club and Anne Hale, both founding members of the library in 1973.

Former librarian Pamela Cadmus of the Floyd County Library Building Fund said while there were some conversations in the 1950s about a public library, it wasn’t until the ‘60s “when the Floyd County Women’s Club became involved and took the library on as a project.”

The door to Floyd’s first public library opened in 1973 in a building behind the fire station in town.

“Soon, the little library became the ‘Floyd’ in the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library System,” said Cadmus, who started working at the Floyd library in 1977 as its third librarian.

The first librarian, Lucy Berry, was hired part-time in 1975, followed by Sue Davis.

The library moved to the bottom floor of the courthouse (1976), and officially started receiving support from the county, Cadmus said.

Current Floyd County Women’s Club President Wendy Nichols introduced Barbra Spangler, who recalled her role and others’ in nurturing the library into what it is today.

Spangler said the library project is the “most important project” the FCWC has ever had.

“I stand before you on behalf of all the members, past and present, and I am very proud to say our dream came true,” Spangler said. “The Floyd County Women’s club will continue to support Floyd County and help to make it a better place to live. I have often said determined women never give up.”

Floyd County Historical Society President Gino Williams said he believes it’s “particularly important” to recognize the library during Women’s History Month and told the audience more about Jessie Peterman, the current library’s namesake.

Peterman started trying to establish a library about 1915, Williams said, which resulted in rotating school libraries that the public could use.

“Jessie Peterman was a legend in her lifetime,” Williams said. “She was actually extraordinarily busy doing things that men did in the ‘20s and ‘30s.”

Peterman had a teaching certificate and was the first woman to graduate from National Business College, Williams said, and returned to Floyd to work in the courthouse.

“She was the head of the draft board through two world wars, she was the secretary of the electoral board, she set up the Department of Economic Development during the Johnson Administration,” Williams said.

Marguerite Tise, Peterman’s niece, “was the exact same way.” Williams said she was a strong proponent of everything Floyd County. She donated Peterman’s home to become the library that stands at 321 W. Main St.

“We owe the women’s club a debt of gratitude… and we owe Jessie and Marguerite, their memory, so much for having provided this.”

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library System Director Karim Khan and Floyd branch Director Joann Veroskto rounded out the speeches, and Veroskto read a letter from state Sen. Tim Kaine.

“Our public libraries play a vital role in our communities by providing a reliable place for people to access educational and career development opportunities, mental and financial health resources, and so much more,” Kaine said.

MFRL Director Kahn said the library has been a vital part of the community for half a century.

“The library has been a catalyst for progress and growth in our community,” Khan said.

The founders of the library, he said, “knew that knowledge sprouts from information and flowers as wisdom, and that access is the light that nourishes that growth.”

Refreshments for the Open House event were provided by Two Trees Catering, and floral arrangements were provided by Floyd’s Lichen or Knot.

Videos of the Open House speeches can be viewed at www.swvatoday.com.