Wythe County to hold budget public hearing Tuesday

Thanks to several projects, including the construction of a new Scott Memorial Middle School, Wythe County’s budget for fiscal year 2023 is a whopper, more than $55 million than last year. The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the county budget and School Board budget Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Administration Building, 340 S. Sixth St.

The proposed county budget is approximately $141 million, compared to $85.5 million for this year’s budget. The bulk of the increase is $30 million in the school system’s budget, most of which will be used to build a new SMMS on the George Wythe High School campus. The $30 million includes $12 million in local funds that the county borrowed earlier this year to get a lower interest rate; the remaining funds will come from state and federal money, including Covid relief funds. The School Board’s proposed budget is about $80.4 million, up from $50 million for this current year.

Another big budget item in the county budget is $14 million in water department capital projects, including the Lots Gap Tank Project, estimated at more than $5 million. The county and Town of Wytheville are working jointly on the project and will be sharing costs. The county has received a grant for $2.5 million for the project. The localities have applied for other grants and loan funds as well.

Other water department projects include $3.9 million for Barrett Mill Road and $4.2 for a project in the Olive Branch. The county received a grant from USDA Rural Development for the Barrett Mill Road project.

County Administrator Stephen Bear said that Barrett Mill and Olive Branch are two areas where the county has received requests for water because of issues with private wells.

The wastewater department budget includes $8.2 million for capital projects, including the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant to address needs in Progress Park and other anticipated growth. Most of the project is funded through grants, Bear said.

Over the course of the past year, the county has worked to improve its fire and rescue squads with new equipment and adding some personnel. This coming year, a little more than $1 million is budgeted for the Lead Mines Rescue Squad for adding payroll, including benefits for LMRS employees.

In an email, Bear said supervisors have been working with the LMRS board of directors to provide better employee pay and benefits to meet the coverage needs of their service area, as well as assisting the other rescue squads.

“Currently the revenue collected by LMRS is not sufficient to provide full-time pay and benefits to their employees. The two boards are working jointly to bring full-time pay and benefits, including health care, retirement, etc., to Lead Mines Rescue Squad in order to provide a minimum of two response teams on duty twenty-four hours a day. The total budget for this is anticipated at over $1MM and is offset by an estimated $350K in revenue recovery from billing, based on historical numbers from LMRS,” Bear said.

The LMRS covers a large chunk of Wythe County, from Exit 77 to the Pulaski and Carroll County lines, including the areas of Ivanhoe and Cripple Creek. Squad members also provide water search and rescue operations.

During a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Jamie Smith emphasized the importance of taking care of rescue squad services. He said the services will be more important than ever with the introduction of 2,500 new Blue Star jobs and increased traffic along the interstates.

Other big-ticket items in next year’s budget include more than $1 million in capital projects, including upgrades of the radio system for fire, rescue and law enforcement. The budget also includes $450,000 for additional personnel for the Consolidated Dispatch Center, which continues to see an increase in call volume and radio communications traffic, Bear said.

Regarding taxes, supervisors have advertised lower real estate and personal property tax rates. The proposed real estate rate is 52 cents per $100 valuation, down from 54 cents. The proposed personal property tax rate is $2.22 per $100 valuation, down 10 cents.

The lower real estate tax is necessary to offset increased reassessment amounts. Total assessed value of real property exceeds last year’s value by 20.4 percent. Although the board hopes to lower the taxes, individual property taxes could still increase or decrease, depending on property values.

