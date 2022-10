Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Ollie, who is very friendly.

He enjoys the company of both other cats and dogs, and of course people.

Ollie is healthy, neutered and vaccinated. He has tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in meeting Ollie or any of the pets at humane society should complete an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

For more information, leave FCHS volunteers a message at (540) 745-7207.