Christmas to Remember

Main Street was blocked off Saturday night for the “Christmas to Remember” celebration that reached from First to Fourth Street. There was live music, food trucks and vendors spread along the street. Items for sale included popcorn, hot chocolate, Christmas décor, crafts, baked goods and more. There were two stages where musical acts performed. For children, entertainment included a bouncy house with a slide, and corn hole.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

