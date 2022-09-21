Marion's Officer Mason Wagoner receives VACP's Award for Valor

Marion Police Officer Mason Wagoner was recognized last Tuesday with an Award for Valor for his handling of a volatile mental health crisis last fall.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police’s highest honor, the Award for Valor is presented to officers who perform acts of “extraordinary heroism while engaged with an adversary at imminent personal risk.”

In October 2021, Wagoner was called out to the sheriff’s office’s processing center to help a woman trying to obtain a protective order against her husband. The woman told officers that her husband had followed her to the processing center and was “lying in wait, outside,” according to a VACP release on the awards.

According to court documents, Wagoner found the man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. When Wagoner asked him what was inside an open bottle sitting in the passenger seat, the man told the officer that it was alcohol and that “you don’t want to do this.”

During what became an intense encounter, the man grabbed a compound bow and an arrow from the passenger seat and exited the vehicle while repeatedly telling Wagoner that the officer would have to shoot him, the court documents say.

The VACP release said the man had “made clear he desired this encounter to end with violence.”

“After making several verbal indications that he wanted to be shot by Officer Wagoner, the suspect nocked an arrow into the bow in order to force such a conclusion, by putting Officer Wagoner at a decision to defend his own life,” it said.

Wagoner instead used his Taser on the man and simultaneously stripped the bow from his hands. Despite being disarmed, though, the man continued to advance on the officer, still telling Wagoner to shoot him.

Wagoner and Officer Jeff Davis, who’d joined the fray, each used two Taser cartridges trying to subdue man. When one of the officers attempted to grab hold of the man, he broke free and ran back to his vehicle, attempting to drive off, according to the court documents.

Wagoner was able to reach through the passenger window and pull the keys from the ignition while Davis used pepper spray to subdue the man and take him into custody.

“When he reached for the bow, my first reaction was I could tell from his voice that he was very, very upset and he was wanting me to shoot him, and that was the last possible thing I wanted to do,” Wagoner recalled this week.

An officer of two years at that point, Wagoner said his first instinct was to grab his Taser.

“Once I got the bow and arrow away from him, the situation was far less than what it could have been,” he said.

Wagoner was recognized for his handling of the situation at an Officer of the Year awards ceremony in April, where Police Chief John Clair said that Wagoner “immediately recognized the distress that that suspect was in. Even though he could have taken any number of different actions, he took the heroic one to save that man’s life.”

The officers also gained praise from Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Lawson, who later prosecuted the man.

“I’m very grateful that it did not end badly—and it had the obvious potential to end badly,” Lawson said. “That showed great restraint and great professionalism.”

The man was initially charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer. That charge was later amended to the assault and battery of a police officer. The man was convicted in August and sentenced to three years of prison time and is required to undergo mental health assessments and follow through with any recommendations.

Clair, who is currently the VACP’s third vice president, nominated Wagoner for the association’s Award for Valor.

“He recognized that this person was in a state of crisis and was seeking a violent resolution. He carefully made sure to protect himself from harm, but also take those things into consideration,” Clair said. “This is not just heroism. It’s intelligent valor.”

Wagoner credited his handling of the situation to the training he’d undergone, but, Clair said Wagoner thought not only with his mind, but also with his heart and soul.

“You can’t train that into someone,” he said. “They either possess it or they do not.”

Wagoner was among a handful of officers from Southwest Virginia to receive the Award for Valor. Others recognized included Norton Police Chief James Lane, who was shot while answering a shoplifting call last year, and Sgt. Jason McConnell; Roanoke Police Sgt. Michael Thompson and K-9 Loki; and Officer Michael Chandler, who received the award posthumously. Chandler was shot and killed while conducting a welfare check at a vacant residence last year.

Of receiving the award, Wagoner said, “It really was an honor.”

“To be recognized by a state-wide association of law enforcement executives says something,” Clair said. “They reviewed the nomination [and] these executives from across the Commonwealth agree that Mason is a hero.”

Wagoner joins Clair and Sgt. Kevin Testerman at the Marion PD as a recipient of the Award for Valor. Clair received the award in 2012 and Testerman was recognized with the award in 2008.