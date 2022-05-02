 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orlando featured in Tech’s ‘Monuments’

  • 0
Tara Orlando

Tara Orlando (left) poses with Rosaura Perez at the Floyd Country Store. Orlando connected with Perez through her work with Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers.

 Photo by Ribhav Murria for Virginia Tech

“Tara speaks truth to power and works to make our community better for all.”

That’s how Lydia Armistead described Tara Orlando when she nominated her to be featured in the Virginia Tech Moss Arts Center’s outdoor installation project, “Monuments.”

An ethereal, site-specific projection installation by artist Craig Walsh, Monuments celebrates unsung community members who impact the New River Valley.

The installation projects large-scale images of Orlando, and fellow nominees Debbie Sherman-Lee and Jacob George, onto trees at night on the Virginia Tech Drillfield, recognizing the profound importance of their work.

Orlando is being recognized for her work as the founder of Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, an organization established to support legal asylees living in the Floyd County area.

After discovering that many immigrants headed north were traveling on buses without food, supplies, or money, Orlando and a few others started preparing hot meals and collecting essential travel items to distribute to weary travelers at a bus stop in Roanoke.

People are also reading…

She traveled to Roanoke to meet buses at every opportunity — sometimes 20 days a month. Realizing she couldn’t keep up with the demand on her own, Orlando reached out for help via Facebook and within a year had applied for nonprofit status. With that, the Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers was born.

Now, the Floyd County area is home to a community of approximately 42 asylees, and the organization has grown into a motivated base of dedicated volunteers who assist these new residents with transportation to essential appointments, work, legal assistance, medical care, and access to English as a Second Language classes.

Orlando spends time with them every day.

“The more I get to know these people, the more I love them,” she said. “These people are a part of the fabric of Appalachia now. They’re all flourishing and learning. It’s beautiful. I feel very honored and blessed to be part of this journey.”

The public is invited to view Monuments from 8:30-11 p.m. from now to Saturday, May 14. The Drillfield is located at the center of the VT campus in Blacksburg.

This article was first published online by VTx on April 1, 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection. Earlier this month, Marion was selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.

Smyth County studies business needs

Smyth County studies business needs

The question has been debated for several years now: Should the center of county government operations remain in the Morison Building or relocate? To lead to a more informed answer, the county has now hired an architectural and engineering firm to study all the county’s buildings and offer their insights.