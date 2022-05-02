Orlando featured in Tech’s ‘Monuments’

“Tara speaks truth to power and works to make our community better for all.”

That’s how Lydia Armistead described Tara Orlando when she nominated her to be featured in the Virginia Tech Moss Arts Center’s outdoor installation project, “Monuments.”

An ethereal, site-specific projection installation by artist Craig Walsh, Monuments celebrates unsung community members who impact the New River Valley.

The installation projects large-scale images of Orlando, and fellow nominees Debbie Sherman-Lee and Jacob George, onto trees at night on the Virginia Tech Drillfield, recognizing the profound importance of their work.

Orlando is being recognized for her work as the founder of Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, an organization established to support legal asylees living in the Floyd County area.

After discovering that many immigrants headed north were traveling on buses without food, supplies, or money, Orlando and a few others started preparing hot meals and collecting essential travel items to distribute to weary travelers at a bus stop in Roanoke.

She traveled to Roanoke to meet buses at every opportunity — sometimes 20 days a month. Realizing she couldn’t keep up with the demand on her own, Orlando reached out for help via Facebook and within a year had applied for nonprofit status. With that, the Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers was born.

Now, the Floyd County area is home to a community of approximately 42 asylees, and the organization has grown into a motivated base of dedicated volunteers who assist these new residents with transportation to essential appointments, work, legal assistance, medical care, and access to English as a Second Language classes.

Orlando spends time with them every day.

“The more I get to know these people, the more I love them,” she said. “These people are a part of the fabric of Appalachia now. They’re all flourishing and learning. It’s beautiful. I feel very honored and blessed to be part of this journey.”

The public is invited to view Monuments from 8:30-11 p.m. from now to Saturday, May 14. The Drillfield is located at the center of the VT campus in Blacksburg.

This article was first published online by VTx on April 1, 2022.