Board to look at festival ordinance

Festivals in Floyd County are not approved by a vote of the Board of Supervisors. Instead, organizers are required to meet criteria listed in the county’s municipal code.

The county’s process was discussed July 26 after Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox said he believed residents were expecting a vote from the Board in regard to FloydFest’s planned relocation to his district.

Cox said he recently attended a concerned citizens meeting about the festival and has been asked to vote no by constituents.

Locust Grove residents have regularly spoken at Board of Supervisors meetings since the new property was purchased and plans to move for the 2023 event were announced in June. Several have stated they feel that developing such a venue in Check will threaten their ways of life and introduce more crime to the county.

Kelly Yates, who owns property on Timberline Road, said the current county development guidelines protect natural lands and keeps out business owners that hold little community value.

Yates said there are about 100 homes in the area of the planned site, and GIS maps do not indicate the site is suitable to become a venue.

Mary Ann Jackson said she and her family moved to Check because of shared agricultural and community development values, “not to create a playground for the rich.”

She said FloydFest’s relocation will increase the amount of risk neighbors of the property have to take on in their lives.

Concerns have largely been met by festival supporters who are adamant the event is a positive force that benefits Floyd, attendees (including children) and local businesses.

Many have noted FloydFest’s percentage of local volunteers (70%, according to COO Sam Calhoun) and its annual donation to Floyd charities, which was more than $30,000 in 2021.

Vice Chair Jerry Boothe of the Courthouse District said in his 17 years on the Board there has never been a vote on festivals, such as Yoga Jam and/or the Replenish Festival.

Permits are handled by county administration, which ensures the criteria for parking, safety, insurance and other measures are met.

County Attorney Steve Durbin said there are some valid reasons for the county to be concerned about FloydFest’s relocation to Check, such as sanitation and traffic.

The current ordinance includes “some ambiguity” that the Board could clarify, Durbin said, adding it’s also within the Board’s jurisdiction to revoke permits.

Chairman Joe Turman said re-assessing ordinances, including festivals’ and subdivisions’, has been on the Board’s agenda for a while.

With budget season over, Turman said, that process should get underway.

The next Board of supervisors meeting is at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.