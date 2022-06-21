Middle Fork, Currin Valley residents seek water, sewer extensions

County leaders are taking the request of 34 petitioners seriously.

The individuals are all homeowners in the Middle Fork Road area. They sent a petition to the board of supervisors asking for a sewer service extension to serve their neighborhood.

Last week, acting on a recommendation of County Administrator Shawn Utt and the board’s Water & Sewer Committee, the supervisors voted to conduct a preliminary engineering study to determine the project’s ultimate cost. The supervisors also authorized Utt to apply for grant funds to help cover the study’s cost.

In a similar matter, several families who live near on Rt. 16 South near the intersection with Currin Valley Road are interested in having water service extended to their properties.

In this case, the county delayed action as it waits on the results of a countywide water study that is currently underway. Supervisor Phil Stevenson told the Water & Sewer Committee that the countywide study “could result in a larger project recommendation.”

In early comments, Utt said the about $85,000 countywide study will put “together our 20-year investment plan for water line replacements and expansions.”

Portions of the county’s water system are aging and water lines are beginning to fail. Utt said, “It’s critical for us to identify areas where we are losing the most water through… old water lines.” He also said the study will help assess the cost effectiveness of replacing some lines and “where we should be looking to extend additional lines.”

Nearly a decade has passed since the county’s last waterline extension project was approved, so, Utt said, “it’s time to start looking at new opportunities.”

The county is giving the work such a high priority that the board of supervisors ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Committee has delayed recommending projects for most of Smyth’s $5.9 million in federal pandemic relief money until the study is complete.