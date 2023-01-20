 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JBC adds to After Work programing

The 2022 Acting Out Summer Camp team poses for a photo after its public performance in July 2022. Acting Out will be offered during the 2023 summer camps at the June Bug Center.

The June Bug Center announced this week the addition of “Computer Literacy for Adults” to its After Work programs, which are designed for those 18 and older.

A variety of topics, including using email, avoiding online scams and how to use various browsers, will be discussed throughout the computer literacy class by two non-judgmental instructors.

The six-week session is scheduled to begin March 1 and costs $50. Computers are supplied.

The following is a full list of topics that will be covered:

A tour of the Windows 11 Desktop

Using the File Explorer to organize your photos, music, and documents

Choosing and using a browser

Becoming comfortable with email

Using your home wireless and wireless hotspots

Staying safe online

Getting the most out of search engines

Understanding and working with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations

Choosing and buying a computer

Another After Work program at JBC is titled “Theatre for Adults,” and it is currently open for registration. The five-class series starts Jan. 27 and costs $50.

Learn more about JBC and its offerings for both children and adults at www.junebugcenter.com.

Summer Camp theme announced

The June Bug Center in Floyd also announced this week the theme of its 2023 summer camps: the Jurassic era.

Jurassic June Bug Summer Camps are scheduled to begin June 5 and last until July 21.

Offerings will include Computer Camp, Robotics Camp, Junior Engineers, Creative Writing/Poetry, Drama Society, Broadway for Kids, Blue Ridge Strings, Improv for Kids, Little Ear Worms, Lego Camp, Acting Out, Jitterbugs, Broadway for Teens, Healthy Kids, Fiber Camp and Junior Appalachian Musicians.

 

 

