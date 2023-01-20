JBC adds to After Work programing

The June Bug Center announced this week the addition of “Computer Literacy for Adults” to its After Work programs, which are designed for those 18 and older.
A variety of topics, including using email, avoiding online scams and how to use various browsers, will be discussed throughout the computer literacy class by two non-judgmental instructors.
The six-week session is scheduled to begin March 1 and costs $50. Computers are supplied.
The following is a full list of topics that will be covered:
A tour of the Windows 11 Desktop
Using the File Explorer to organize your photos, music, and documents
Choosing and using a browser
Becoming comfortable with email
Using your home wireless and wireless hotspots
Staying safe online
Getting the most out of search engines
Understanding and working with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations
Choosing and buying a computer
Another After Work program at JBC is titled “Theatre for Adults,” and it is currently open for registration. The five-class series starts Jan. 27 and costs $50.
Learn more about JBC and its offerings for both children and adults at www.junebugcenter.com.