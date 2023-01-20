JBC adds to After Work programing

Summer Camp theme announced

The June Bug Center in Floyd also announced this week the theme of its 2023 summer camps: the Jurassic era.

Jurassic June Bug Summer Camps are scheduled to begin June 5 and last until July 21.

Offerings will include Computer Camp, Robotics Camp, Junior Engineers, Creative Writing/Poetry, Drama Society, Broadway for Kids, Blue Ridge Strings, Improv for Kids, Little Ear Worms, Lego Camp, Acting Out, Jitterbugs, Broadway for Teens, Healthy Kids, Fiber Camp and Junior Appalachian Musicians.