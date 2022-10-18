FCA Community Hall renamed for Fallons

This past Friday crowds gathered at the Floyd Center for the Arts as Shawn Spencer and the Improvisers entertained concertgoers with Jazz and Blues compositions.

The evening was complete with opportunities for attendees to take their place on the dance floor, as well as enjoy food and drinks in the company of friends and the local community of music lovers.

Shawn Spencer is the vocalist for Star City Swag, a group based in Roanoke that harkens to a bygone era of classic blues and jazz. Drawn to the elegance and sophistication of jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Nancy Wilson, Spencer pays homage to these Sovereign Sirens.

“We have been thrilled to welcome Spencer’s exciting Jazz styles to the Center on several past occasions and were pleased she was able to join us once again along with the Improvisers, to much anticipation,” said FCA.

The Improvisers features Chris Prokosch on bass; Tom Floyd on piano; Scott Walter on trumpet; Lou Madsen on saxophone; and Robbie Vaughan on drums.

Individually, these musicians have brought their fresh sounds and extensive Jazz experience to audiences in the New River Valley, North Carolina, Los Angeles and beyond.

The evening of Oct. 14 also featured a surprise announcement from former executive director of FCA, Jeff Liverman, who revealed to concertgoers that the Community Hall, where the concert took place, now has a new name: the Fallon Community Hall.

This new name honors Linda Fallon who is retiring from her role as President of the Center’s Board of Directors; it also memorializes Ed Fallon, whose role in the art center’s history was pivotal.

Ed & Linda Fallon have made a lasting and ground-breaking mark on Classical Music in Floyd County, and it is therefore fitting that this space, in which Classical musicians and audiences have long since gathered, now bears the Fallon name.

During the announcement, Liverman reflected on Linda Fallon’s role on the Board of Directors.

“She exemplifies the kind of Board Member and volunteer every single nonprofit wants. She gives so significantly of her time, her talent, and her treasure. She leads every single effort, and at least in my experience, she has lead two five year plans — a big undertaking! She has grown the Center immensely in the time that she has worked here.”

Following the intermission and re-naming of the space, Jazz and Blues renditions recommenced each chosen for their harmonic and structural interest and significance.

“We hope all who enjoyed this special evening will join us again as our 2022 concert series continues and as we begin next year’s series,” said the Center.

Learn more about FCA, its regular offerings and special events at www.floydartcenter.org. Regular open hours for the Center (220 Parkway Lane S.) are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.