Drug ring nets 15-year sentence

Alvare Tejeda Galvan is headed to prison for 15 years for his role in a drug operation throughout Floyd County and southwest Virginia.

The 50-year-old Mexican national was arrested in 2019 after law enforcement and investigators discovered more than $115,000 in cash and 35 pounds of metamphtemine and cocaine in homes grouped together in the county.

Galvan is the last of those facing charges regarding the operation to be sentenced.

The ring leader, Sandro Bermuda Gaston, was convicted by a Floyd County jury in February 2020 and given two life sentences for possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said June 28 the drug ring stored drugs in hidden compartments in pickup truck tool boxes and other parts of the vehicles and sold them throughout the county and southwest Virginia.

Galvan pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute. He has been incarcerated at the New River Valley regional jail since his arrest on Sept. 26, 2019.

A former county Drug Court participant was convicted June 28 after failing to appear and complete other parts of the program that could have kept a felony off his record.

Phillip Matthew Crump of Radford was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a Schedule I or II drug, after offering apologies to family, friends and the Drug Court.

In other matters before the Court on June 28:

David Michael Demarcey of Floyd pleaded to felony shoplifting from Food Lion in 2019 and was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Carl Edward Smith of Floyd pleaded guilty to a third DWI. He will spend three months in jail and pay a $1,500 fine.

Alton Lee Allen Jr. was given a deferred disposition on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. If he keeps out of trouble, the charge could be dismissed.

Jimmie Lee Sigmon of Christiansburg faces a “show cause” order and potential jail time after he missed his court hearing June 28 and an earlier one.