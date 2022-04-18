Love for Lily: Floyd preschooler receiving treatment at St. Jude

The Floyd community is rallying around a five-year-old girl and her family as she undergoes treatment for an anaplastic medulloblastoma brain tumor.

Lilliana “Lily” Carter’s tumor was discovered in late-February. She, her dad (Nathan Pratt) and grandmother (Crystal Pratt) have spent the past two months traveling between Floyd and Memphis, Tenn., to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Crystal said Lily faced few hurdles during and after her surgery at Roanoke Memorial on March 2, and her doctors were confident they removed the tumor completely.

Lily recovered in Roanoke until March 17, and was admitted to St. Jude on March 21.

Challenges began when questions were answered and pathology results defined Lily’s tumor as an anaplastic medulloblastoma with spread, Crystal said.

Medulloblastoma is the most common type of brain tumor in children, and it can affect muscle coordination, balance, movement and more.

St. Jude research states about 500 cases of medulloblastoma occur each year.

Crystal said the trio settled into a Ronald McDonald House in early April for Lily’’s radiation therapy, scheduled to take place over six weeks. After radiation, she will have six weeks at home before tackling seven months of chemotherapy.

A Facebook page titled “Love for Lily,” updated by her grandmother and other family members, is keeping the community updated on Lily’s progress.

Crystal said, from March 26 to April 1, she, Lily and Nathan, had about a week at home between Lily’s recovery from surgery and heading to Memphis for treatments. She said Lily ”loved” the much-needed break.

“I could see a lot of improvement physically, as well as mentally,” Crystal said.

Crystal described Lily as an “outgoing” socialite who “loves making friends and playing with her classmates” at Topeco Church of the Brethren.

One of Lily’s favorite games is hide-and-seek, Crystal said.

“Lily loves singing, dancing, dress up, art, working puzzles, her family and Jesus,” Crystal added. “She loves school and always wants to be there.”

Nathan called his daughter “a fighter,” and Crystal said, even after surgery and the first week of radiation, “Lily is still Lily.”

Due to the location of the tumor, Crystal said, Lily lost some motor skills and vision, which “sometimes frustrates her.”

Lily is working hard to re-learn how to walk and build arm strength with physical and occupational therapy, Crystal said.

Lily largely “goes with the flow,” and Crystal says she sees progress in her granddaughter “every day.”

“We have no doubt she will get back to running and dancing in no time,” she said.

Sharon Pratt Miller, Lily’s great aunt, announced in “Love for Lily” on April 11 she is selling wristbands to benefit the family, reading “Lily Strong / In God’s Hands,” for $3.

Community members interested in making a purchase should contact Pratt Miller on Facebook by searching her full name and sending a message. They can also email spmiller1271@gmail.com.

A benefit Gospel Singing will lift Lily up on April 30 with music from Tara Hall Hollandsworth alongside All For Jesus Ministries.

Pratt-Miller will also be there with wristbands, she said.

The benefit will include a cake and pie auction at Reaching Out With Jesus Ministries church (800 E. Main St.).

Topeco Church of the Brethren established the “Love for Lily” fund on its website at the beginning of Lily’s journey, and donations can be made online at www.topecocob.org to “Love for Lily”.

Crystal said the outpouring of support for Lily’s fight has been a “true blessing.” She said family members have lent hands for everything from renting vehicles to helping care for Lily’s sister, who’s in Floyd with Crystal’s husband, Dean.

“We are very blessed in that God has put a lot of people in our path who have supported us in different ways,” Crystal said.