Patricia Kellogg formally opened her new beauty salon at 613 East Main St. in Floyd at noon last Friday with a traditional ribbon cutting, refreshments and a gathering of friends and family.

A transplant from Tennessee, Kellogg has worked in the area and said she opened the salon because “Floyd is a vibrant community where one feels welcome by residents.”

“Hair has been a passion of mine for the past 16 years,” she said at the April 28 opening. “It has always been a dream of mine to have my own salon. I want this to be a place where my soul focus is on those we serve.”

Her services include haircuts for men and women, styling, hair coloring, waxing and more.

“I love my life here, and now I get to love it even more because I get to do what I’ve always loved doing,” she said.

Hello Hair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Learn more about Hello Hair offerings at www.hellohair.com.