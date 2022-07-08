VDOT recommends Exit 77 improvements

After several years of study, the Virginia Department of Transportation has decided on a plan for improvements to the Exit 77 interchange areas on Interstate 81.

VDOT officials considered several plans, including widening the current Exit 77 overpass, building roundabouts on either side of the Ready Mix Road Bridge over the interstate and realigning the service roads.

In the end, officials recommended moving the Exit 77 ramps east toward Exit 80 and shifting the respective service roads north and south. The plan also calls for creating roundabouts on both ends of the Ready Mix Road bridge to help with traffic flow there. There will also be traffic signals at the I-81 southbound off-ramp at the Lee Highway intersection and at the I-81 northbound off-ramp at the Chapman Road intersection.

VDOT Spokesperson Michelle Earl said VDOT recommends relocating the current I-81/I-77 Exit 77 interstate ramps approximately 2,500 to the east, closing the current ramps and constructing new "J-ramps" that would connect to the frontage roads of Lee Highway and Chapman Road.

A J-ramp is a J-shaped ramp that connects to a parallel or diagonal road. In this instance, it would connect to the frontage roads (Lee Highway/Chapman Road). The proposed J-ramps would benefit safety and traffic flow by separating the traffic that is accessing the exit area from the traffic accessing the interstate, Earl said.

The frontage roads will be realigned to accommodate the proposed J-Ramps and increased stacking distance exiting the interstate. Roundabouts are recommended at the Ready Mix Road and frontage road intersections as they are able to serve future traffic without widening the Ready Mix Road bridge.

“At this time, the study will only contain recommendations for Exit 77 due to the timeframe that was available for the locality to prepare an application for VDOT Smart Scale funding. Staff will work with the county to continue our study goals at Exit 80 in the coming months,” Earl said.

Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear said one goal for both the county and VDOT is to have minimal impact on existing businesses near the exits.

VDOT officials, along with consulting engineers, developed the option and recommended that the project be included in a Smart Scale application process this summer. Bear said supervisors need to consider a resolution for submittal of the project. Once submitted, the project would be reviewed and scored for potential funding though VDOT’s Smart Scale process.

According to the county administrator, if awarded funding, it will be approximately five to six years before construction begins.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com