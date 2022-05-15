Survey turns out ‘thoughtful’ park ideas

Floyd County residents that completed a survey for the Floyd County Rec Department and its programs offered positive comments and helpful suggestions.

County Administrator Dr. Linda Millsaps said at the May 10 meeting of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors a total of 121 respondents completed the survey that started in March.

Millsaps said key findings include:

32.2% of those who responded say they visit and enjoy the Recreation Park at least monthly, while 22.27% do so weekly.

39% listed “climbing options” as the new equipment they would like to see at the park.

52.7% said they would like to see equipment that can be used by all ages, “including adults and teens.”

Other comments:

“I encourage you to check out the park in Pigeon Forge (Tenn.) called Wear Farm City Park. The responder said the park offers “features for all ages.”

“Safety is always of upmost concern.”

“It would be great to host food trucks and events there. Growing up in Floyd, there is a need for activities for all ages, including teens.”

“Would love a play area that reflect the culture of Floyd.”

“A disc golf course would be a wonderful addition to the park.”

“Playground equipment desperately needs to be updated. It looks like our county doesn’t care about its children.”

“Don’t go often. Equipment is not ideal and outdated.”

“We’re so excited y’all are thinking of sprucing it up.”

Millsaps said a feeling of a need for the park to serve all ages stood out in responses. More than half the respondents urged programs that provides a mixture of traditional, modern and nature-based recreational activities.

Wheelchair access was mentioned often, she said, along with expanded accessibility.

Other suggestions include trails and paths, a pavilion, a dog park, a fitness course, and a paved bike route/walking trail.

Millsaps said the new general purpose/office building is under construction in the park, along with other upgrades.

Supervisors said they wanted to see new programs developed along with improvements to the existing ones.

Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said the survey results should be used to look for new ways to provide popular recreational activities in the area.

Millsaps said “how thoughtful” the survey respondents’ suggestions were in helping the county move forward with planning and developing the park.

The park’s expansion began three years ago after the county assumed control of the joint, largely volunteer park operation between the county and Town of Floyd, making it a county department.