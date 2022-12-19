Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society’s Snowball, a 2-year-old, solid white queen, who is available to adopt.

Snowball is extremely friendly to people and loves to find the perfect sport, anytime you’re sitting down. Her alter ego “Queen Fussy Pants” is loud and in charge, but she’s really just fussing as any true queen will do.

Snowball loves the outdoors as well as the indoors, so a safe space well away from any roads would be ideal. She is fully litter box trained if indoors-only and enjoys scratching on trees outside.

Snowball has been spayed, tested negative for FELV/FIV and is up to date on all vaccinations.

Anyone interested in adopting Snowball or any of the pets at FCHS should complete and submit an adoption application, available online www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms. With additional questions, call (540) 745-7207 to speak with a volunteer.