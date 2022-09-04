 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tent revival begins Tuesday

tent revival sign

A sign at the corner of Route 8 and Dusty Rock Road marks the site of the revival this week.

 Photo Courtesy of Josh Blankenship

Faith Baptist Church is hosting the “Faith for Floyd” tent revival this week at the corner of Dusty Rock Road and Route 8. Services start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and all are welcome.

Pastor Cody Zorn of Bible Missionary Baptist Church will kick off the revival on Sept. 6 and speak again on Sept. 7.

Music on Tuesday (Sept. 6) will be provided by Harrison Ridge, and Faith Baptist Singers will perform on Wednesday.

Barry Spears of Sonrise Baptist Church will bring the message on Thursday and Friday, with singing by the Daughters of Calvary on Thursday.

The Faith Baptist Singers will perform again on the final night of the revival on Friday, Sept. 9.

