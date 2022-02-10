Floyd couples plan new life for historical restaurant

The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant was sold earlier this month to local entrepreneurs who plan to rejuvenate the property with a handful of businesses and organizations, including the Hope and Wonder Church.

The property’s new owners Jessica and Tom Zummo, and Lenny and Brandy Hall Jr. explained this week, “Our vision and purpose is to bring God’s kingdom through the establishment of faith, health, family, community and commerce.”

Hall announced the purchase and plans for the former Pine Tavern on Feb. 2 via Facebook, emphasizing the Lord’s hand in making the pieces fall together.

“The Lord’s really changed our perspective on what ministry is and what it’s not,” he explained. “The past two or three years, the Lord has really started building a community — a living, breathing community of individuals — that wants to be of service to its local community… We just knew within our heart, as the Lord began to put this big piece together… There’s no other way to explain it but the Lord doing.”

The property has been red-dubbed “Legacy Pines,” as a tribute to the Pine Tavern, and it will be the new home of Mountainside Holistic Clinic, Two Bear Mountain Apothecary, Hope & Wonder Church, the home office of Sons of Thunder Ministries Inc., and Millstone International Logistics and Training Facility.

Hope & Wonder Church was previously named “Hope on Main” and was located on north Locust Street.

Mountainside Holistic Clinic, owned and operated by Zummo, will be continuing its current services in the new location, including IV Nutritional Therapy and various state of the art methods for pain management and healing.

“When the good Lord told me almost a year ago to hurry up and open Mountainside Holistic Clinic, I never imagined that 10 months later we would be buying a larger facility￼ because the need for healing and restoration was so tremendous,” Zummo said, noting her clinic and the apothecary will remain open at their current locations until the move, which is planned for mid-March.

“I cannot contain my excitement, when thinking about the level of healing that will now be offered and given to our community,” she added.

Hall is the founder of Sons of Thunder Ministries, and owns and operates Nock and Hook Outfitters on Route 8.

Legacy Pines is planned to offer many events and activities for the community, including a farmers market, food trucks, Christian youth activities, workshops, seminars, live music in

the courtyard, and the occasional Fried Chicken Friday (mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy too), prepared side by side with the former Historic Pine Tavern owners Reed and Jane Embrey.

Zummo and Hall state they have no intention of letting the “memories of the Pine Tavern be forgotten, and only hope to add to its ‘legacy’.”

The Pine Tavern had been on the market since 2019, and the Embreys announced in August the Restaurant would shift to working only special events.

Reed said this week he and Jane are “looking forward to some sort of retirement.”

“It has been a great journey for 17 years,” he said. “We will miss all the guests we have served over the years.”