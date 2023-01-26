Next Generation: Pursuing passion pays off

To Floyd County High School students, Mr. Barry Hollandsworth is more than just another member of the community — he’s a supportive, humble driver of the school’s environment.

Hollandsworth won’t pass by without showing a friendly smile, and he still greets me with the usual “Hey, Lava” — who knew one Halloween costume in the third grade would lead to a nickname he’d call me all my life?

Hollandsworth knew exactly what he wanted to be and what he wanted to pursue by the time he was in the ninth grade: to become a teacher and coach.

His natural leadership skills only contributed to his drive, as did his love for sports, which propelled him through his high school years.

Hollandsworth graduated from Floyd County High School in 1983, attended Ferrum University for a year and transferred to Radford University. He joined the U.S. Navy Reserves and finished his degree at Radford in 1988.

While getting an administration degree, Hollandsworth taught in Floyd for seven years, Radford for three, and coached football and track. He also taught special education at McHarg Elementary.

After securing his administration degree, Hollandsworth said he “stepped into a different role.”

Hollandsworth coached all three of his daughters throughout their childhood, and when they entered high school, he said he wanted to be able to watch all of their games and not be tied up coaching.

He came back to Floyd as the CTE director in 1999 and continued working his way up the ladder to high school principal in 2004, special education director in 2011, CTE director (again) in 2012 and high school principal (again) in 2016.

In total, Hollandsworth has been special education director for two years, CTE director for eight years, and principal for 14 years. He loves being a principal and has no desire to quit or change jobs before retirement.

“Our biggest achievement would definitely be that our high school has a high graduation rate,” Hollandsworth said. “We also pride ourselves in having a hard working staff. Our school doubles as a community center 24/7, not only for school but also extracurriculars and athletics. We are absolutely a community-based school.”

Technology is one area of Hollandsworth’s career that has changed his work “in any and every aspect.”

“Students used to have computer labs and now have issued Chromebooks and Smart Boards — technology has changed their work too,” Hollandsworth said. “Education is definitely a political game and the flow of education changes repeatedly.”

Hollandsworth has a big heart and cares an ample amount about his students. He explained the best, worst, easiest and hardest parts of working with Floyd’s teenagers.

“I’d like to put the pandemic in the rear view mirror,” Hollandsworth said. “Students got behind and struggled with a learning loss. They had no direct instruction. It’s hard to get back into a normal routine after two years of developing unbeneficial habits. It is difficult to change them, and I have a first-hand experience.”

Interacting with students and staff is Hollandsworth’s favorite part of his job.

“I pride myself in knowing students and that they know who I am,” he said. “I try to make sure students know I know what’s going on, and I am here for them.”

When it comes to discipline, Hollandsworth said he wants to nurture a professional relationship with students, while dealing tough love as necessary.

“… I think each student needs to have accountability and responsibility, especially with half of them driving,” Hollandsworth said.

Despite spending 60-65 hours each week at the school, interacting with students and staying for events/games, Hollandsworth said God led him to his career, and he has no regrets.

“You can’t un-ring bells, but I would have been a much better student” if given the chance, Hollandsworth said. “I’m not proud academically; I had to catch up in college. That being said, I feel like I can relate to a lot of students in those aspects.”

Retirement is likely in the next five years, Hollandsworth said, though it won’t keep him from doing what he’s done all these years.

“I will come back and substitute either teaching or as administrator,” he said.

As a student and individual, there’s a lot to learn from Hollandsworth. He cares strongly about his students and the greater Floyd community. He is very involved in both and does all he can to help.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.