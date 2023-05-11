The Floyd Center for the Arts is adapting to a new schedule and less space after an April 20 fire damaged most of the facility’s functional spaces.

FCA officials said in a statement that the fire started in the “early morning hours” of Thursday, April 20, and was “quickly contained” by the center’s sprinkler system, which left behind water, char and soot.

Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2 firefighters and Chief Tony Weddle responded to the incident.

Executive Director of the FCA Keela Marshall said the glass studio, where the fire started, is a “total loss,” and Karen Baker of the FCA Board said the classrooms and private studios “require extensive cleaning and reconstruction.”

“This could take weeks or even months,” Baker said.

No art was damaged in the fire, and the FCA plans to reopen with limited hours on May 15.

The nonprofit also plans to partner with the Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department for temporary classroom/workshop space for art groups that meet on a regular basis.

“We are a community that loves the arts, and our community is helping us to carry on,” Marshall said.

The Hayloft Gallery, which was unaffected by the fire, will open with “Appalachian Strings” in early June. Upcoming events at FCA, including its summer camps and the Living Traditions Festival on Aug. 26, will not be impacted be the reconstruction phase.

" Despite the setback, we will build back better than ever with all-new, up-to-date, and safe art studios…,” Marshall said.

Kerry Ackerson, president of the FCA Board, said volunteers and financial support are crucial to FCA’s rebuilding.

"Please think of the FCA and the challenges ahead now and during the upcoming Give Local campaign," Ackerson said. "Insurance will cover a substantial portion of our losses, we hope, but to get us back to where we need to be, we need the financial support of the community."

The 2023 Give Local NRV Giving Day is set to begin at noon on Wednesday, June 28, and end at noon on June 29.

Learn more about Give Local NRV and all of the participating nonprofits from Floyd online at www.givelocalnrv.org.

Community members can also donate to FCA through its website at www.floydartcenter.com, over the phone (540) 745-2784, or via mail and in-person at 220 Parkway Lane S., Suite 1, in Floyd, 24091.

FCA reopens on Monday, May 15. Hours of operation will be from noon until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.